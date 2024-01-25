Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two superstars of the millennium. Despite ruling the industry for decades, the duo continues to win everyone’s hearts every time they appear on 70mm. After being at loggerheads, the superstars buried their hatchets and appeared in each other’s movies like Pathaan and Tiger 3. Their camaraderie was lauded by many, and fans already can’t wait to see more of SRK and Salman together on the big screen.

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when SRK opened up about his relationship with the Dabangg actor and his family. The story goes back to the time when the Dunki actor appeared on Salman’s quiz show Dus Ka Dum. Scroll down for details.

Recently, an old video of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan went viral, and it shows SRK expressing gratitude towards his contemporary family, who took care of him. As reported in Indian Express, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor also revealed that Salman might look older, but he’s actually younger than him by a month or so. The portal quotes SRK, saying, “He is younger to me by a month and a half. Ye dadagiri se khada hota hai toh sab samajhte hain bada bhai hai, par hai nahi ye (He stands with a lot of attitude, so everyone assumes that he is the elder brother. But he is not).”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan was born on November 2, while Salman Khan was born on December 27, in the same year 1965.

Further crediting Khandaan, Shah Rukh Khan said, “He is more than an elder brother. His family has taken care of me. Maine sirf dhakke nahi khaaye hain, inke ghar ka khaana bhi khaaya hai (I have not only struggled, but I have also eaten at Salman’s house.) Salim uncle blessed me and I would say because I ate food at his home, I have become successful and have become Shah Rukh Khan.”

Reacting to Shah Rukh Khan’s kind words, Salman Khan thanked him and told him that his destiny is his and nobody can take that away from the superstar.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan had an immensely successful year last year. After Pathaan and Jawan, SRK took the silver screen by storm with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. On the other hand, Salman Khan has now joined hands with Karan Johar for his upcoming project ‘The Big Bull.’

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting throwback stories!

Must Read: Rohit Shetty Finally Breaks Silence On His Rumored Fight With Shah Rukh Khan Post Dilwale: “… Kyu Nahi Karunga, Zaroor Karunga”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News