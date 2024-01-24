And it’s happening! From the past few days, rumors have been rife that Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to bring stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, among others, for his upcoming film. While a few media reports stated that the couple loved the script, it was also said that Vicky, too has agreed to come on board. However, the rumors have finally turned out to be true as RK, Vicky and Alia have finally announced their next with SLB.

Earlier, a media report stated that SLB’s multi-starrer will be a Pan India Film, and it might also star Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Janhvi Kapoor. Moments after news surfaced on the web, netizens drew comparison with Karan Johar’s Kalank. Scroll down for details!

A while back, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal took to their respective social media accounts to unveil the official poster of their upcoming film ‘Love & War’ which has already taken the web by storm. The poster reads, “We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic saga ‘Love & War’. See you at the movies Christmas 2025.” At the end of the poster, we can see the signature of its lead cast along with their names. The caption read, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next EPIC saga ‘LOVE & WAR’ starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!”

Moments after the poster of ‘Love & War’ surfaced on the web, a section of netizens expressed excitement while others cracked a few jokes. Commenting on Alia Bhatt’s post, a user wrote, “Katrina reh gayi, warna double date hojata.”

Another wrote, “should have added katrina also,” while third one commented, “the most talented actor of this generation coming together with the magician SLB!!!! CANT WAIT.”

A Fourth one said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali ki movie ka intezar sabko hota hai.” While Alia Bhatt posted a red heart in flames emoticon, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “An eternal cinema dream has come true,” with a red heart emoticon in the caption box. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are riding high on the success of their careers. After the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia is currently busy shooting for Jigra.

On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali also had the musical saga Baiju Bawra in the pipeline, but that now seems to be put on the back burner.

