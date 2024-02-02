Parineeti Chopra is working on a completely new skill set for her upcoming movie, Chamkila. She is brushing up on her singing skills, which she started working on ever since she lent her voice to Meri Pyaari Bindu’s Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin. However, this time, a little more confident, Pari decided to break the world of autotunes and give a real performance on stage.

While Parineeti was spotted performing for her first live concert, her singing videos have gone viral. The actress is seen singing Pareshaan, a song from her debut film Ishaqzaade, and while many found her singing pretty decent, others were in no mood to be liberal and attacked her with brutal comments.

Parineeti Chopra has been passionate about singing, and reports suggest that Amar Singh Chamkila’s biopic will have songs sung by the actress herself. Her short practice video on her Instagram account also received love. But people could not lie when Pari decided to entertain them with her singing live!

A video shared by cinesneakpeak on Instagram has shared a snippet of the actress singing Pareshaan in low baritone followed by some Westernized alaaps, and the internet could not take it anymore. A user commented, “Imagine the pressure on the event company to let her sing.” Taking a dig at Pari’s first comment, a user wrote, “I hope it’s the last.” Another comment read, “Feeling sorry for those who actually went for this.”

Another brutal dig called the performance “second-hand embarrassment,” while a troll read, “Bhai pareshn to main ho gayi hun.” A mean dog reads, “Raghav Chadda finding lawyers after watching this.” A comment roasted Parineeti, saying, “Saare ghatiya comments karne wale ek taraf, aur main bhi unki taraf.”

A user pointed out, “I’m just imagining the pain of thousands of aspiring singers in the audience waiting for only one chance to go on the stage and rock it!” Another one brutally trolled, “Hidden talent. Keep it hidden beta.” A consolation comment said, “Still Better than Neha Kakkar.”

Some more digs read, “Reel mute pe dekhi phir bhi kaan fat gaye,” “But baat toh yeh hai ki iska yeh concert krwaya kisne? Matlab yaar Kuch bhi chal raha hai desh mein,” and advises like “You have a great talent…please don’t show it.”

You can have a look at the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CineSneakPeek (@cinesneakpeek_)

