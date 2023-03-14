Bollywood is buzzing with excitement as the sizzling new on-screen duo of Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh is all set to grace the screens with their upcoming film, ‘Chamkila’.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness their chemistry in the biopic of the legendary Punjabi pop star duo, Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur.

The duo recently wrapped up filming for the movie, and their mutual admiration for each other is just heart-warming. Parineeti Chopra couldn’t resist gushing over her “fav humans” and “fellow mediators,” expressing her gratitude towards Diljit for teaching her so much.

Meanwhile, Diljit himself took to social media to shower his co-star Parineeti Chopra with praises, stating that it was an absolute pleasure working with her and that he thoroughly enjoyed their collaboration.

Parineeti took to her social media and wrote, “My fav humans…the best boys..my fellow-sufis and fellow mediators 🤗

Diljit- finally wraps Chamkila.. learned so much from you! Kya kamaaaaal ka kaam kiya hai. Nobody else could be my Chamkila.. Love Amarjot! Announcing the wrap, Dijlit praised is co-star Parineeti and wrote, “Baut Hee Changa Lagaa Kaam Kar Ke”

Their infectious energy and camaraderie on set have left everyone spellbound, and the anticipation for their on-screen chemistry is at an all-time high. With Parineeti and Diljit’s raw talent and star power, ‘Chamkila‘ is sure to be a blockbuster hit, and fans can’t wait to see this dynamic duo set the screens ablaze.

