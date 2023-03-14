Leonardo DiCaprio has been in the news for his new relationship with 19-year-old model Eden Polani. Along with the long list of highly acclaimed characters that he has played, Leo definitely has a varied list of romantic partners. Since the beginning of his career in the early 1990s, the heartthrob has had a string of high-profile relationships with Hollywood’s finest actresses and, more famously, younger models.

While it is pretty evident that Leo is a lover boy by heart, he definitely knows how to stay relevant in the showbiz industry. The heartthrob of the Titanic movie started to gain attention with his first reported relationship in 1994. As the Oscar-winning actor has mostly been a bachelor, watch him dancing to the beats of the recent hit track, ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’.

Considering the unique love life of Leonardo DiCaprio, a new edit video shows him tapping beats to Ranbir Kapoor’s starrer song from Tu Jhuthi Main Makkaar. The video starts with his iconic climax scene from Titanic, where he was drowning in the water and looks at Kate Winslet’s Rose.

The video posted by Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala on Instagram shows the unique mashup of Leonardo DiCaprio. The song, ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’, perfectly fits as the actor’s characters are shown in the video. However, it is quite clear that Ranbir is not the only one this banger was made for.

Watch the video of Leonardo DiCaprio X Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishan Jhun Jhun Wala (@jhunjhunastic)

While reacting to the video and Leo’s current relationships, a user commented, “25 se uppar wali se Kiya toh yaara pyaar kya kiya”. Another added, “Dil 25 ke neeche ho bas”. Third added, “Under 25 supremacy”.

A fan of Leonardo DiCaprio added, “I am also a leonardo dicaprio fan but bro you are just stating fact so gaali nehi dungi” Another added, “Leo – Tune budhape main seekha, under age ladkiyan patane ka saleekha”

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

