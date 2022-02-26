Global Fashion Influencer Masoom Minawala Makes History At The Milan Fashion Week & How!

Global fashion icon is also known as the ‘Face of Indian Fashion’, Masoom Minawala was the first-ever Indian creator to walk the runway as a showstopper at Milan Fashion Week for Vaishali S (first female Indian designer to showcase a collection at Paris haute couture week). Being a passionate admirer of Indian craftsmanship and handlooms, Masoom proudly supported Vaishali and her ethereal pret-a-porter designs.

Masoom is visiting Milan Fashion Week for the fourth year in a row, representing worldwide luxury brands such as Fendi, Emporio Armani, Dior, Jimmy Choo, Furla, and many others. Keeping her non-profit campaign #SupportIndianDesigners in mind, Masoom showcased Indian designers such as Kavya Potluri, Chisel by MR, and many more while styling them with petit luxury brands to give a surreal fashion week edge.

Commenting on this experience, Masoom Minawala, Global Fashion Icon, Entrepreneur and Investor says, “Vaishali is one of my favourite designers and to be a showstopper for her at a global stage like Milan Fashion Week, was an absolute dream come true. I have been attending fashion week in Milan since 2019 and every year, it’s a truly sublime experience seeing all the emerging designers and trends showcasing their talent. Supporting such talented Indian designers on a global platform and helping them expand their audience is one of the key reasons why I started content creation in the first place. As for being told that I’m the first Indian to ever walk for MFW, well it’s a crazy yet humbling experience and I look forward to a lot more of them!”

Masoom Minawala also recently launched her self-produced social media exclusive web series on Instagram – #MasoomTakesFashionWeek that shares her journey and experience during Milan and Paris Fashion Week with her 1.48+ million followers. Not just this, but the series narrates the efforts that go into creating content, the creative process behind it and the challenges and struggles faced by Masoom to get where she is today including getting invited to the exclusive shows at Milan Fashion Week.

