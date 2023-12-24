New details about Matthew Perry are coming to light two months after his unfortunate death. His Friends co-stars only had bright memories to share with him. But his ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards has now left us in disbelief as she recalls his struggling days with drug addiction. Scroll below for all the details!

Kayti and Matthew briefly dated in 2006. But they continued to stay in touch, and she even took up the role of his assistant in 2010. The ex-girlfriends had previously raised eyebrows at his unfortunate death by drowning. She also demanded an investigation of Perry’s doctors.

Kayti Edwards claims Matthew Perry once superglued his hands & legs

In an interview with The Sun, Kayti shared, “I was at Matthew’s place in the Hollywood Hills. He was in a bad way. He had been getting high all night on a plethora of drugs, most likely crack cocaine and other substances.”

She continued, “I found Matthew on the couch with his hands superglued to his legs — it was desperately sad. I had to use nail polish remover and olive oil to free him. We were literally ripping the hair from his legs and he had red, raw patches left behind, it was pretty horrific.”

Edwards also claimed that Matthew Perry always had “major drug problems.” He was allegedly thinking about drugs even when he was clean and in rehab.

What close pal George Clooney said about the late Matthew Perry

Close friend George Clooney also recently made some unknown revelations about Matthew. He said the late actor wanted to be a part of a sitcom since his childhood. But even after starring in Friends and achieving significant success, he wasn’t happy.

Fans know that Matthew Perry was super close to his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. But according to George Clooney, the show did not bring him joy or peace or happiness!

Jennifer Aniston to host a special evening in memory of Matthew Perry

As per several rumors online, Jennifer Aniston has planned a special evening for her Friends co-stars. She plans to host the event during the Holidays at her Los Angeles home. The cast members will remember their good times with Matthew Perry.

Matthew Perry’s Death

Matthew passed away on October 28, 2023. He was found dead in the hot jacuzzi of his LA home. His cause of death was determined to be acute effects of ketamine in his body, a drug he took as a part of infusion therapy.

