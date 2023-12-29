South Korean star Lee Sun-kyun has been laid to rest. The Parasite actor passed away on December 27, 2023. He allegedly died by suicide amid the ongoing stress due to the drug case. Police found him unconscious inside his parked car in Seoul. Pictures from his funeral are surfacing on the internet and breaking hearts as his wife and sons look devastated. Scroll below for all the details!

Trouble for Lee began after he was accused of consuming illegal substances in October 2023. The investigation was underway, and the late star had already passed three tests. He was summoned for 19 long hours on December 26. Sun-hyuk had requested an additional lie detector test to prove his innocence. However, the authorities continued to suspect him of drug abuse and did not agree to his request to keep the matter private.

Lee Sun-hyuk funeral

The family had hosted a wake at Seoul National University Hospital on December 27, 2023. His wife was listed as the chief mourner at the ceremony.

Lee Sun-hyuk was buried this afternoon at Buan-gun, North Jeolla Province. His family members, friends, and colleagues marked their presence in large numbers to bid him the final goodbye.

Pictures shared by AFP witnessed Lee’s widow, Jeon Hye-jin, dressed in traditional black attire. She could barely hold back her tears as she kept sobbing with her head down.

Jeon Hye-jin held the hand of her younger son while the elder son walked with a portrait of her late father.

Cho Jin-woong, Lee Seong Min, Ryu Seung-ryong, Kim Dong-wook, Gong Hyo-jin, Sol Kyung-gu, Yoo Hai-Jin, and Park Sung-woong were among other Korean actors who attended the funeral and paid their last respects.

The mortal remains of Lee Sun-hyuk were carried in a coffin, and a hearse carried the casket. Elaborate security arrangements were made in order to ensure a smooth event without any roadblocks.

Take a look at the pictures below:

About Lee Sun-hyuk’s suicide note

Late Lee Sun-hyuk’s wife, Jeon Hye-jin, made an emergency call to the police, informing them that he was missing, along with a suicide note she found.

It was later revealed that Lee apologized to his family and his agency in his last note. “I can’t help it; this is the only way. I’m sorry,” he wrote as he opened up about the film penalties and financial burden.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Korean updates!

