Akshay Kumar will make his digital debut with an edge-of-the seat thriller series, whose working title is The End. The actor made the announcement in his ‘Khiladi’ style and wifey Twinkle Khanna’s reaction to it is nothing but SAVAGE!

The actress took to Twitter and shared how she was unaware about this entire plan of being caught up with fire until she saw the pictures online! She further went onto crack us up as she wrote, “Come home and I am going to kill you-in case you do survive this!” Looks like Mrs. Funny Bone exactly knows how to tickle our funny bones!

Check out Twinkle’s tweet here:

Crap! This is how I find out that you decided to set yourself on fire ! Come home and I am going to kill you-in case you do survive this! #GodHelpMe https://t.co/K7a7IbdvRN — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 5, 2019

Amazon Prime Video announced the series by Abundantia Entertainment here on Tuesday. The multi-season show is presently under development and aims to appeal to fans of the action-thriller genre worldwide. Being envisioned at an unprecedented scale and cinematic experience, the show promises to bring in the next level of the action genre

“We are announcing the big show with Akshay. It is a big thriller and will be an edge-of-the seat thriller with action and intrigue,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told IANS.

“Akshay has been personally involved in the development of the idea. He has worked closely with James (James Farrell, the head of international originals) over a period of time,” she said.

“We started meeting him years ago and it has been a multi-year conversation. He wanted something action-based, not a single season but a multi-season show. He called me one day saying he has got an idea and I said, ‘Great, I am coming over’. He said he was in London, so I went to London to discuss the idea and that’s how we started work on the project.”

In a statement, Akshay said: “From the very concept of the show, I am working closely with the team as they create this compelling and highly intriguing story. I can’t wait to start rolling for this action adventure series.

“The digital world excited me and I am delighted to make my streaming debut with this show. If I were to make a small confession here, it was my son Aarav who suggested that I make my digital debut as that’s what the youth is hooked onto. On this medium, I want to create something extraordinary and connect with them”.

