It’s been a season of patriotic movies and John Abraham’s anticipated RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) is the latest addition to the list. With the movie arriving in April, the actor is geared up to get into his ‘Parmaanu’ mode.

The trailer released 2 days ago is 2 minutes and 46 seconds long in duration. Going in detail of the trailer, the movie shows John Abraham as Indian Intelligence Officer, who is on the undercover mission in Pakistan appointed by his head, Jackie Shroff. The 46-year-old hunk looked in his element in the trailer. The good part is that John didn’t go overboard with larger than life action sequences like Satyameva Jayate, and looks earnest in his act.

RAW also features Mouni Roy, making her back-to-back second patriotic outing after Gold.

Written and directed by Robbie Grewal, RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) to release on 5th April 2019. The film also features Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher in key roles.

Though the film is still a month away from hitting the screens, we are very much curious as it is looking a well-made espionage thriller, with a potential of surprising us like John’s Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran.

Rate the hype in the poll below to add up to the overall buzz of the intriguing trailer!

