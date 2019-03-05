Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: Vicky Kaushal BEATS ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh On Day 53!

Uri: The Surgical Strike has surpassed Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, on its 53rd day of theatrical run at the box office. The Vicky Kaushal starrer hugely benefitted from the partial holiday of Maha Shivratri on Monday and gathered almost double the amount on last Friday.

On its 8th Monday i.e. day 53, Uri: The Surgical Strike added another 67 lakhs taking its blockbuster total to 240.38 crores. With such figures, the movie has overtaken last year’s smashing success Simmba, which made 240.22 crores in a lifetime run. With healthy boosts during the weekend, Uri has an outside to touch the 250 crore mark.

In terms of worldwide collections too, it might beat Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang, which looked impossible before the last weekend.

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam in key roles, Uri: The Surgical Strike released on 11th January 2019 and running successfully since then.

“How’s the josh? High sir!” — the social media world was replete with Bollywood film dialogues which Indian netizens used to thump their chest with pride after Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets struck terror launch pads in Pakistan administered Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday.

The IAF struck the biggest training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) at Balakot in Pakistan just days after a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF troopers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, India.

Moments after the news broke on the Internet, several users on Twitter used the popular dialogue “How’s the josh?” from Uri: The Surgical Strike, a cinematic take on what went behind the surgical strikes that India conducted on terror camps in Pakistan in 2016, just days after terrorists from Pakistan attacked a military base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir leaving 19 Indian soldiers dead.

