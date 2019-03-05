Total Dhamaal was simply superb on Monday at the box office as 6.03 crores came in. The film made maximum gain amongst all films in the running as it took a huge stride over its Friday collections of 4.75 crores. This is indeed remarkable and is pretty much a testimony to the fact that this Indra Kumar directed film will have an added good run in theatres.

The multi-starrer has collected 123.80 crores so far and would go past the 132 crores mark before the week comes to a close. From there it would be all about its journey towards the 150 crore total. Superhit.

Gully Boy also took advantage of the partial holiday on Monday and that resulted in 1.28 crore been added to its total. This too is better than Friday collections of 1.18 crore and now the total stands at 134.21 crores. The film will go past the 140 crores comfortably and may just about touch 145 crores in the final run. Hit.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

