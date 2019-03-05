Akshay Kumar Bags Another Project! To Star In Amazon Prime’s Original Series

The unstoppable Akshay Kumar continues to juggle with multiple projects at a time. With biggies like Kesari, Housefull 4, Sooryanvanshi and more in his bag, the star is apparently also set to foray in the digital market with Amazon Prime’s upcoming series.

The genre of the series has not been revealed but the Akshay stars in it is a sure thing. According to a report published in Bollywood Bubble, Akshay Kumar is very keen to be a part.

The source quote read, “Akshay was keen to try out the web space for quite some time and given that he’s got an astute understanding of the world around when Amazon came up to him and wanted to cast him, he readily agreed to be part of the project. Details of the project are yet to be revealed.”

It seems today is a bumper day for Akshay Kumar fans. After unveiling two posters this morning, he is all set for another surprise. “From Rohit Shetty’s police universe, get ready for the fire-packed ‘Sooryavanshi‘, releasing on Eid 2020,” Akshay tweeted on Tuesday.

The film, backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shetty.

Akshay has assured his fans that the movie, which will go on the floors in May, will be “action-packed, masala intact”. Two posters have unveiled Akshay’s look like a police officer in the movie. In one, he holds a pistol in his hand.

