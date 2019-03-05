This Video Of Ranbir Kapoor Making Fun Of Kangana Ranaut & Hrithik Roshan Is Going VIRAL!

Ranbir Kapoor, known for his charming on-screen persona, is quite quirky and witty off-screen too. Yesterday, amidst fan frenzy Ranbir along with co-star Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji, unveiled the logo of upcoming Brahmastra at Kumbh Mela. But now, the actor is buzzing on social for his old video, in which he made fun of Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan during a fun segment with Katrina Kaif.

An old video of Radio Mirchi shared by a fan page with Twitter handle ‘@ayaansangar’, is going viral on the net. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are indulged in the fun segment during their promotions of Jagga Jasoos. The fun activity is similar to dumb charades in which Katrina is holding the pictures of Bollywood celebrities and Ranbir acting it out. The actress is forbidden to see the pictures and recognize the celebs by mere Ranbir’s act.

While, the actor imitated dance steps of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Ek Pal Ka Jeena for Sonam Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, respectively, he acted goofily for Kangana Ranaut’s picture by making fun of her controversy with Hrithik Roshan.

Check Out The Video Below:

Ranbir has no chill… maybe thats why someone's salty 😝😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LlktC2Trio — #BRAHMĀSTRA🔥 (@ayaansangar) March 4, 2019

Recently, Kangana Ranaut has slammed actor Ranbir Kapoor for not taking a stand on the country’s politics and other issues.

Kangana was interacting with the media at the success party of “Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi” along with co-star Ankita Lokhande here on Sunday.

When asked if she planned to join politics or to participate in an election campaign, Kangana said: “I don’t have any intention to join politics or an election campaign of a political party. Many people feel that I want to enter politics but that’s not true. There are few actors in our industry like Ranbir Kapoor where he has been seen talking in an interview that ‘We have regular supply of water and electricity at my home so, why should I comment about politics?’ But I feel because of this country’s people you are living in your luxurious home and you are travelling in your Mercedes so, how can you talk like that? This is irresponsible behaviour and I am not that kind of person.”

