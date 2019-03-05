Box Office: Luka Chuppi Is A Solid Success Already, Sonchiriya To Be A 1 Week Runner

In four days flat, Luka Chuppi has emerged as a solid success already at the box office. The film gathered huge on Monday with 7.90 crores. This is quite similar to what the film had collected on its opening day [8.10 crores] and that too was an exceptional number for a film of this scale, size and budget. Of course, the Mahashivratri holiday helped but still, the numbers so far are really good.

So far the film has collected 40.03 crore and it would be interesting to see the kind of hold that it manages today. If it is around the 5 crore mark then it would be truly terrific. For producer Dinesh Vijan, this is now a hattrick of successes. His last release Stree was a Blockbuster and before that Hindi Medium was a Superhit too. With an eventful year ahead of where Arjun Patiala and Made In China would be his next two releases, he is indeed on a roll.

On the other hand, Sonchiriya has proven to be a major disappointment for all involved. The film couldn’t benefit at all from the partial holiday and at best managed to bring in numbers similar to the first day. With just 1 crore* added to its total, the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer stands at a mere 5.60 crores* and would struggle to reach 10 crore lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

