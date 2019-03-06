Box Office Collections: Luka Chuppi Set For A Very Good First Week, Sonchiriya Won’t Even Recover Marketing Cost

Box Office Collections: Luka Chuppi has emerged as a solid success in 5 days flat. With 45.07 crore in its kitty already, it has managed an average of over 9 crore per day so far which is very good.

The film brought in 5.04 crore more on Tuesday and if one compares this with Friday collections of 8.01 crore then this is good hold.

The Laxman Utekar directed film will go past the 53 crore mark comfortably by the end of first week and that would mean third straight 50 crore success for Kartik Aryan. For Kriti Sanon too this would be bigger than her Heropanti in one week flat. As for Dinesh Vijan, his formula of lost cost high returns affairs is really paying dividends.

On the other hand Sonchiriya has high costs involved but the outcome won’t even cover the marketing spend. The film brought mere 0.50 crore* more on Tuesday and that is really disappointing. The overall total for the Ronnie Screwvala production stands at 6.10 crore* and the week would end below the 7 crore mark. Beyond that the film will hardly find any shows in the second week. Disaster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

