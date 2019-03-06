Brahmastra Logo Video: Proving Under A Minute, Why This Is The ‘GRAND’ Film Bollywood Is Craving For!

One of the much-awaited releases of 2019, Brahmastra, is grabbing the limelight since last two days. After unveiling the logo in a grand launch event at Kumbh Mela with the leads – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the official video revealing the logo is finally out today.

The video opens with a voiceover of Ranbir Kapoor, “Aisa koi astra hai jo tukdo main hai, lekin usko jod do toh gol hai aur uspe ek nishaan hai”. It features the whirl like emblem formed from the three partitions. The video with a duration of 42 seconds is full of the engrossing background score. Though the line “Saare astro ka devta Brahmastra” by Amitabh Bachchan, didn’t reveal much about the concept, it surely leaves with goosebumps and keeps the air of mystery around the movie.

Check out the official logo below:

In Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia are essaying the characters of Shiva and Isha, with a pivotal role of Amitabh Bachchan.

The movie marks the third collaboration of director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It is slated for Christmas 2019 release.

Around 150 drones lit up the sky forming the Brahmastra logo at Kumbh on Maha Shivratri on Monday as actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji came together for a one-of-a-kind film marketing initiative.

“It’s the ‘Brahmastra‘ logo day… Our journey has just about begun and we are at the Kumbh mela, and we are very excited. Look up at the sky,” Alia said ahead of the logo launch.

Brahmastra, releasing this Christmas, is a fantasy adventure trilogy. The film by Fox Star Studios also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

