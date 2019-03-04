Brahmastra Logo Unveil: A GRAND Sky Show Planned With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Nagarjuna

The promotional campaign for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna’s next Brahmastra will start from today. Today marks the last day of Ardh Kumbh Mela and the makers of the film have organised a grand show for the fans.

According to our sources, the makers are planning to unveil the logo of the film. The source adds, “It’s going to be grand and monumental. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna will be present at the venue. The team has planned a sky-show for the fans which will be a treat to everyone’s eyes.”

Brahmastra, whose working title was ‘Dragon’ is said to have world-class VFX with the proper emotional connect with the audience. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Jagga Jasoos, a film which was applauded for its technical richness. Alia Bhatt is having a blast at the box office with Raazi and Gully Boy both hitting the right chords with the audience.

Alia Bhatt, on an event recently claimed that Brahmastra will level up the bar for Indian cinema. She said, “We all are very excited about the film…I think Brahmastra is a step ahead. It will take cinema to another level so, I am very excited for the next year.”

Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure and will release in December 2019. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. This will be the first time Amitabh will be sharing screen space with Ranbir and Alia together. A part of the film has been shot in Tel Aviv, Israel. The film was earlier scheduled to release on August 15, 2019.

