Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Vicky Kaushal, But Ranbir Kapoor To Play Rakesh Sharma In Saare Jahan Se Achcha?

Saare Jahan Se Achcha is making headlines, ever since it was announced. While the movie will be a biopic based on the life of Indian Astronaut, Rakesh Sharma, the actor essaying the renowned person is yet to be finalised. After Shah Rukh Khan backed out, it was Vicky Kaushal, who was leading the race for the main role but as per the latest report, the Sanju star, Ranbir Kapoor might end up as an on-screen astronaut.

A report in Filmfare suggests that Ranbir Kapoor is in the talks to play Rakesh Sharma in the biopic. The source further states that the actor is yet to give a nod to the much-talked-about project.

Backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Saare Jahan Se Achcha, is in the pipeline for quite a long time now. Earlier, Aamir Khan was roped in but stepped out due to some reasons. After Aamir, the project went to King Khan, who even confirmed about being part of the movie but eventually rejected, as per several reports. Though the official announcement about SRK’s exit is yet to come, reports state that the actor is not interested in the biopic as he doesn’t want to experiment with the roles anymore, especially after the debacle of Zero.

With such big names doing the rounds, the curiosity is sky high amongst the movie buffs regarding the lead actor of the space drama.

Directed by Mahesh Mathai, Saare Jahaan Se Achcha is set to go on the floors early next year and will be produced under the RSVP and Roy Kapur Films banners.

