Saare Jahaan Se Accha: Results Out! Who Should Replace Shah Rukh Khan? It’s NOT Ranveer Singh

It came as a huge shocker when the news of superstar Shah Rukh Khan opting out of Saare Jahaan Se Accha, came to the lights. Also, the rumours are doing rounds that Khan has chosen to go with Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 rather than taking an experimental role in astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s biopic.

As Shah Rukh backed out of the project, it is heard that makers are looking for a young face to play Rakesh Sharma. Hitting on the same lines, we conducted a poll yesterday, asking which actor from Bollywood young brigade should replace Khan to portray the role of Rakesh Sharma and the response it received was tremendous.

The options included extremely talented league with Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Yash, John Abraham and Ranveer Singh.

While it was expected that Ranveer Singh who is enjoying a dream run at the box office, might end up being the most favourable choice but the results are quite interesting.

It is none other than versatile Rajkummar Rao, emerging as the most favourite choice of netizens, to play astronaut Rakesh Sharma in Saare Jahaan Se Accha. In total, about 5,805 people participated in a poll, out of which 23.32% (1,354 votes) voted for the Stree actor. Simmba star Ranveer Singh is the second favourite choice with 18.93% votes (1,099 votes), while Vicky Kaushal grabbed the third spot with 16.47% votes (956 votes).

Other actors including Sushant Singh Rajput (11.71% votes), John Abraham (11.16% votes), Ayushmann Khurrana (11.02% votes), Yash (5.29% votes) and Kartik Aaryan (2.08% votes) got placed at 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th positions, respectively. Below we have linked the poll article for your reference.

