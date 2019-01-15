Simmba Box Office: Ranveer Singh BEATS Shah Rukh’s Highest Grossing Movie Chennai Express

Simmba Box Office: The duo of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty is minting gold at the Indian box office. The cop drama Simmba in its 18 days of a theatrical run, has achieved several milestones at the ticket windows. Talking about the latest feat, Simmba has surpassed the collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s highest grossing movie in domestic market.

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express on its 18th day. Simmba on third Monday added another 2.86 crores, taking the grand total to 227.71 crores. Chennai Express released in 2013, amassed a mammoth total of 226.70 crores in its lifetime run and still stands as the highest grossing movie for Khan.

With Simmba, Rohit Shetty registered his third double century after Chennai Express (226.70 crores) and Golmaal Again (205.72 crores) and emerged as the highest grossing movie for him. Also, the movie is now and will remain the second highest grosser for Ranveer Singh after Padmaavat (300.26 crores).

With still enjoying a decent footfall in the theatres, it will be interesting to see whether it manages to touch the milestone 250 crores at the domestic box office.

On his success, Ranveer Singh recently said in a statement to IANS that, “I’m uncomfortable in these scenarios, in these discussions, people discuss money and I start scratching my head. I feel I should protect myself now more than ever before from these sorts of things. I find myself receding because I don’t know where this will take me, whether it will colour my thinking because I have been a certain way”.

