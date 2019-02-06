Shah Rukh Khan Is Reading Not A Couple But 10 Scripts Post Zero’s Failure?

Bollywood’s King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan, who has always managed to charm us with his presence on the big screen, is going through a tough time. Recently, his film Zero which everyone was expecting to be a blockbuster film of 2018, tanked big time at the box office.

Its failure has somehow shaken SRK and he’s taking a lot of care before taking up any other project. The rumours are rife that he has also quit the Rakesh Sharma biopic as he doesn’t want to experiment with his roles post the Zero debacle.

There are rumours that he is also approached by director Madhur Bhandarkar for the film Inspector Ghalib. But it is being said that the Dilwale actor is reading not one or two but 10 scripts at the moment. According to Pinkvilla, a source quoted, “Shah Rukh is reading around 10 scripts currently. While the one with Madhur Bhandarkar is already known, he has also been approached by Andhadun director Sriram Raghavan, Amit Sharma, Amar Kaushik, Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others.”

Apart from this, it was also being speculated that SRK left the Rakesh Sharma biopic because of Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Though there’s no confirmation on the same, reports say that he will start shooting for it by mid-2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!