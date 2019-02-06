Aamir Khan Wants THESE Two Actors To Star In Andaz Apna Apna Remake!

It’s been a long time now, the remake of Salman Khan – Aamir Khan starrer cult classic Andaz Apna Apna is in the pipeline. It was said that two Khans to reprise the roles of Prem and Amar, but nothing came to the lights. Suddenly from nowhere the speculations rife in about two young stars, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan, to play leads in the remake, which surely sparked excitement amongst fans. Although official confirmation is still awaited, it seems like Aamir is already in awe of the casting.

Talking about the remake of Andaz Apna Apna, Aamir Khan seemed enthusiastic in an interview with Hindustan Times. He stated that regardless of the remake is onboard; he would love to see the two young talented actors reprising the roles and what they add more to the film. He also added that people would love to watch the film again.

Talking about Andaz Apna Apna, the movie was a slapstick comedy with a direction by Rajkumar Santoshi. Though it was a box office failure, it gained huge popularity amongst the audience over the years.

Actor Aamir Khan, who keeps altering his looks according to what his films demand, says he is now on a strict diet to get in shape for a project.

Aamir interacted with the media at Mia Cucina here.

Asked about how his usual Sunday brunch, he said: “Earlier, I used to do so many things but now I am on very strict diet for my new film. So, I have started getting back into shape.”

Refusing to disclose the name of the film for which he has started training, Aamir said: “I cannot tell you which one it is but it’s for my new film.”

He was out for a brunch with his daughter Ira Khan.

