Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 25: Inching Closer To The 200 Crore Mark!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 25: The Vicky Kaushal starrer is turning out to be the top performing film of the week.

The film collected around 2.84 crore more on its fourth Monday which is just superb. It has gathered 192.84 crore which is just phenomenal.

It also means that with some consistency, it could well get into the 200 Crore Club this week itself.

Actress Yami Gautam, who starred in Uri: The Surgical Strike as the female lead, said the Indian film industry makes less patriotism infused films.

Yami interacted with the media when she visited a radio station to promote Uri… along with her co-actor Vicky Kaushal.

The film is based on the Indian Army’s 2016 surgical strikes inside Pakistan-administered Kashmir, in retaliation for the Uri attack.

“We anyway make less patriotism infused films, so after a long time the audience will see something like this which is based on a very important true event. We really hope the audience loves the film,” Yami said.

“Wherever we are going to promote the film, people are saying they are really looking forward for the release of the film because it is for the first time we have made a film on surgical strikes in India.”

Uri…, produced by RSVP Movies, released on January 11.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!