Akshay Kumar & Shah Rukh Khan In A Film Together? Here’s What King Khan Thinks Will Happen!

Akshay Kumar is someone who’s known for his punctuality in the industry. On the other hand, we’ve Shah Rukh Khan, who just works till the morning and is fond of shooting at night. Just imagine both of these working in a film together? The real problem will be for the people working around them.

From dropping on the sets on-time to having the interaction with media at the wee hours, Akshay does it all to keep his schedule way different from other stars. We all have known Shah Rukh Khan and his love of being awake at night. He’s from those stars who can be fit and active even after just a couple of hours’ of sleep.

In a conversation published in DNA, Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he’ll be able to do three films a year like Akshay Kumar or a film with him. He said, “What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me.”

Shah didn’t stop at this, he also imagined what it will be like working with Akshay Kumar. He had some hilarious analysis, “It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga (laughs). He ’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match.”

We all know it’s almost next to impossible for both the stars to come together in a film, but as they say ‘miracles do happen’. We’ve seen them together in movies like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Heyy Babyy and Om Shanti Om.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!