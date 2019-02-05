Mungda From Total Dhamaal: Sonakshi Sinha Recreates Golden Days With Her Fascinating Aura

Mungda From Total Dhamaal: After the latest Paisa Yeh Paisa which mind-boggled the audience, the makers of Total Dhamaal starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene amongst others, have released a new song – Mungda featuring the drop-dead gorgeous Sonakshi Sinha.

Mungda, which showcases Sonakshi appealing us with her sizzling looks as she makes her best moves, is a recreation of the original version which featured the evergreen beauty, Helen. It indeed is an addition to our party anthems and one that will be played on the loop by many!

There are tiny bits with Ajay Devgn’s presence and the noticeable chemistry between the two. The song is crooned by Jyotica Tangri, Shaan, and Subhro Ganguly and is re-arranged by Gourov-Roshin with additional lyrics penned by Kunwar Juneja. So with this new track, are y’all ready to rock the dance floor?

Check out the song here:

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who features in the ensemble cast of Total Dhamaal, says she just could not refuse the movie as it offered her a chance to do something different after a long time.

The film was supposed to release at the end of 2018 but due to post-production extension, the film was postponed to February 2019.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, Total Dhamaal is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Markand Adhikari and Anand Pandit.

