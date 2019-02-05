The No. 1 Movie Of Varun Dhawan Is Govinda’s Coolie No. 1 & Not Salman Khan’s Biwi No.1?

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Sui Dhaaga, has been super-busy as far as his upcoming projects are concerned. A biggie in Kalank, something quirky in Street Dancer 3D, return of Dulhania franchise with Shashank – our HIT machine is juggling with varied films now.

Amongst all this, there are also some strong talks about him reviving daddy Dhawan’s No. 1 franchise. What was first said to be an adaptation of Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor’s Biwi No. 1, has now changed to Govinda’s Coolie No. 1. Yes, in a report published in Mumbai Mirror, it’s been said Varun Dhawan will be working on the rendition of Coolie No. 1 instead of Biwi No. 1.

Varun busted his knee shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, but despite that, he’ll continue the London schedule of the film with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. Mirror also reports that after Street Dancer 3D he’ll start prepping on Coolie No. 1 remake in June.

This is not it for Varun because before the year ends, he’ll reunite with Shashank Khaitan for the third instalment of Dulhania franchise. As of now, Varun is busy with what is touted to be India’s biggest dance film, Street Dancer 3D also stars choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva besides Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.

