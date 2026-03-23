Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary has opened in the theaters this weekend. The sci-fi adventure movie has registered the biggest opening weekend for Amazon and MGM Studios. The film has opened at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. It almost hit a major global milestone at the worldwide box office in its first weekend alone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Project Hail Mary’s debut weekend collection at the domestic box office

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, the Ryan Gosling starrer sci-fi flick collected a solid $80.6 million on its three-day opening weekend in North America. Despite beating Oppenheimer’s opening-day collection, it failed to beat its opening-weekend gross.

Nears the $150 million milestone worldwide

Project Hail Mary smashed box-office expectations, earning $60.4 million in its 5-day international opening. The movie was projected to earn between $40 million and $45 million at the overseas box office during its opening weekend. It marks the biggest-ever debut for Amazon MGM Studios, and it has accumulated this sum across 82 international markets, with 82 markets yet to join. Allied to the domestic debut, the worldwide debut collection of Project Hail Mary has hit $141 million. It missed the $150 million mark by a few million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $80.6 million

International – $60.4 million

Worldwide – $141 million

Records earned by a film at the box office on its debut weekend

Ryan Gosling’s film has beaten Scream 7‘s $63.6 million domestic debut as the biggest opening weekend of 2026.

domestic debut as the biggest opening weekend of 2026. Surpassed Creed 3‘s $58.4 million domestic debut as Amazon MGM’s biggest opening since inception. Globally, it is also the studio’s biggest opening weekend ever.

domestic debut as Amazon MGM’s biggest opening since inception. Globally, it is also the studio’s biggest opening weekend ever. Project Hail Mary has also surpassed I Am Legend’s $77.2 million debut as the biggest ever for any non-franchise title, only under Oppenheimer’s $82.4 million .

debut as the biggest ever for any non-franchise title, only under Oppenheimer’s . Also surpassed Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire‘s $80 million opening weekend as the 9th-biggest debut ever for a March release.

The Ryan Gosling-led Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, was released on March 20.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Hoppers China Box Office: Beats Inside Out 2’s Day 2 Collection, Continues Dominance At #1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News