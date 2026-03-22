Scream 7, starring Neve Campbell, is one of the biggest horror hits of the year and the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The film earned this magnificent title at the box office a few days back, but it is set to increase the gap between its domestic box office collection and Scream 6’s. The latest slasher film installment will set a box-office record, setting a benchmark for the franchise. Scroll below for the deets.

The slasher movie has generated lucrative returns on its modest budget and is thus a box-office success. The 7th film is less than $2 million away from crossing the $180 million mark worldwide. It is finding it a little difficult to perform under the pressure of new releases. However, it has not given up, and people are also willing to see this latest installment of the decades-old franchise.

Scream 7’s box office collection in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Scream 7 has dropped out of the domestic top 5. It collected $1.3 million on its 4th Friday at the box office in North America. The movie dropped by 50.3% from last Friday despite losing 683 theaters. It registered the second biggest 4th Friday in the franchise. The biggest 4th Friday belongs to Scream 6, which grossed $1.6 million. The movie has hit $111.5 million cume in North America.

Projected 4th weekend update

According to media reports, the 7th film is tracking to earn between $4 million and $5 million at the box office in North America on its 4th three-day weekend. It is expected to earn around $120 million or more during its domestic run, setting a new benchmark for the franchise.

Worldwide collection update

In 22 days, the film’s overseas cume stood at $67.1 million. Adding that to its $111.5 million domestic total, Scream 7’s worldwide total is $178.6 million. It could cross the $200 million worldwide milestone this weekend or in the upcoming week, but the major global milestone is loading for sure. Directed by Kevin Williamson, Scream 7 was released in theaters on February 27.

Box office summary

Domestic – $111.5 million

International – $67.1 million

Worldwide – $178.6 million

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