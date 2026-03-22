The Pixar original, Hoppers, is not only holding firmly at the box office in North America but is also performing well in China. It continues its dominance at #1 in China. Project Hail Mary has been beaten by the Pixar original in China, failing to reach the top ranking on the mainland. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

It is the highest-grossing animated feature of the year and is tracking to cross $200 million worldwide. The Pixar original will also soon surpass the domestic haul of The Wild Robot, adding another notable box office milestone to its name. It has also recovered its hefty $150 million budget, and it will keep its momentum intact for a few more weeks.

Hoppers’ collection in China after 2 days

Based on the latest box office data from trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Hoppers continues to rule at #1 in China. The Pixar original grossed $4.4 million on Saturday, its second day at the box office in China. The animation saw a 100% increase from Friday’s opening day. It even beat the day 2 gross of Inside Out 2, which collected $4.3 million at the same point in time.

Projected opening weekend

The Pixar movie has collected $6.5 million in two days at the box office in China. It is riding high on strong word of mouth. It has already collected $650k in pre-sales for today and is playing over 99k screenings, losing 4k screenings today. It is expected to earn between $9 million and $11 million in its three-day opening weekend in China.

More about the film

In North America, the Pixar original has collected $107.78 million so far, and the total is still counting. Allied to the $78.0 million international total, the worldwide cume for Hoppers has reached $185.8 million. The Pixar original was released on March 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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