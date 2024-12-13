Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, known for spearheading multiple sex crime lawsuits against Sean Diddy Combs, is facing allegations of encouraging a woman to lie to advance his purported agenda.

According to Page Six, Jay-Z’s legal team claims the woman reached out to their office after Buzbee filed a rape lawsuit against the rapper, which Jay-Z’s lawyer has since moved to dismiss. The 55-year-old has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Combs following a MTV Music Award show in 2000.

A separate declaration states that the woman felt Buzbee exerted pressure to establish a connection to Combs. According to the declaration, Tony Buzbee inquired about the point at which she met Combs, despite her clarifying that her case was unrelated to the father-of-five.

“Members of the Buzbee firm encouraged this woman to pursue her claims anonymously even though she did not have any interest in doing so,” attorney Alex Spiro claims.

Woman Claims She Felt Pressured To Pursue Civil Case Against Sean Diddy Combs

The anonymous woman claims she initially contacted Buzbee after seeing him hold a press conference about Combs in October. She believed he might assist her with a separate case involving her alleged sex trafficker.

The woman further alleges that she felt pressured to proceed with a civil lawsuit, filed under the pseudonym Jane Doe, against the Bad Boy Records founder. “She felt directed and coached by Mr. Buzbee’s firm to say that someone held her down and put drugs in her mouth when that was not her experience,” the declaration adds. “She felt forced to lie.”

In a letter to the judge, Spiro asserts that the members of Buzbee’s firm allegedly pressured the woman to make false claims of being drugged, restrained, and physically assaulted by Combs. “When the woman raised wanting to talk to law enforcement, she was informed that it was ‘not encouraged,’” the lawyer states. He concludes, “When the woman declined to adopt the version of events proposed by members of the Buzbee firm, she was summarily dropped as a client.”

Tony Buzbee’s Response To The Claims

Buzbee told TMZ that the claims were absurd, explaining that if someone contacts their office with a viable case that appears to have merit and can be pursued, they will take it on. He said, “We are currently pursuing hundreds of cases against individuals other than PDiddy [sic]. What we won’t do is pursue a case that we don’t believe has merit.”

“I can’t speak to what she told the intake folks to even tell you what this woman claimed if and when she called … we certainly don’t need to ‘pressure’ anyone to pursue a case,” Buzbee added.

