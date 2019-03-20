VIDEO: Khiladi Akshay Kumar Gets Knocked Down By BSF Woman Officer!

Ahead of the release of his film Kesari, actor Akshay Kumar visited a BSF camp and performed a mock fight with a woman officer here.

Akshay on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen engaged in a mock fight with a woman officer.

The actor started the fight with some clever tricks but was quickly pinned to the ground by the officer.

Appreciating the officer’s stint, Akshay wrote: “Woman strong, mother strong, sister strong, then country strong.”

Akshay also posted a video in which he can be seen performing fake kickboxing with another woman officer.

“Always treat to meet the jawans from BSF India. Their training, passion and enthusiasm is top-notch, always a learning experience,” Akshay captioned the video.

Kesari is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikh soldiers of the British army fought 10,000 Afghan invaders.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars actress Parineeti Chopra. It is due to release on Thursday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!