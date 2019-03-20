Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & Alia Bhatt With 17 Movies Combined & Other BUSIEST Stars In Bollywood!

After the super-successful year of 2018, Bollywood is all geared up to cater some really exciting projects to the movie buffs. Speaking individually, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have as many as six projects under their kitty, thus making them the busiest actors of the industry.

Here are the busiest actors of Bollywood and their upcoming projects:

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is currently the most sought-after actresses in the industry. Especially, after delivering back-to-back commercial and critical success with Raazi and Gully Boy, Alia is jam-packed with biggies including – Kalank, Brahmastra, Takht, RRR, Sadak 2 and recently announced, Inshallah.

Ajay Devgn

Surprisingly Ajay Devgn is ahead of Akshay Kumar in the race of the busiest actors. His list of upcoming projects comprises of Tanhaji, De De Pyaar De, RRR, Luv Ranjan’s next, Syed Abdul Rahim biopic and Bhuj.

Akshay Kumar

Khiladi Kumar is just below Ajay Devgn with 5 confirmed movies. Apart from recently proclaimed Sooryavanshi, the actor is set to entertain the fans with Housefull 4, Good News, Mission Mangal and Kesari, which is slated to release tomorrow.

Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan is the one, who is aging in reverse. After being one movie per year actor, Khan is at the full-throttle with not 1 or 2 but 5 confirmed releases including- Bharat, Dabangg 3, Inshallah, Kick 2 and Veteran remake.

Shraddha Kapoor

The vibrant Shraddha Kapoor is lined up with some interesting concepts, with Prabhas starrer Saaho being the biggest of all. The other confirmed releases include Street Dancer, Chhichhore and Baaghi 3.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!