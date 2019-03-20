Box Office Collections: Badla Is Stable, Luka Chuppi Grows On Tuesday!

Box Office Collections: Badla, as well as Luka Chuppi, stayed good on Tuesday as well with consistent footfalls coming in.

Badla collected 2.60 crores and that is a good hold again when compared to Monday collections of 2.80 crores. The film has now gone past the 60 crore mark and stands at 62.38 crores. It should collect well today as well since tomorrow is a holiday and that would help the evening and night shows. That should also allow the Sujoy Ghosh directed film to hit 65 crore mark before Kesari arrives tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Luka Chuppi is showing sustenance as well with 1.35 crores been collected on Tuesday. This is better than Monday collections of 1.33 crores. The film would hope to stay over the 1 crore mark today as well as that has just the right ring to it. The total so far for the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer is 85.08 crores and a lifetime in excess of 90 crore is now definitely on the cards. Superhit.

As for the new releases of the week, Photograph, Milan Talkies, Mere Pyare Prime Minister and Hamid, they would all fold up this week itself and won’t really find any shows going for them in the second week.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

