Inshallah: Alia Bhatt Is Salman Khan’s Sister? Decoding Fan Theories As They Make Sense But No Sense At All!

Just a while ago, a huge announcement of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah broke in. Superstar Salman Khan made it official through his Twitter handle about his upcoming movie, marking the reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Within an hour of the proclamation, some speculated theories have already started pouring in on social media.

Given the tremendous hype, the much-awaited projects are always surrounded by some speculated theories. Sometimes being partially correct they act as spoilers, while most of the time they are fake. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero saw some fake theories coming its way, before the release.

Now, Salman Khan – Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah too is being surrounded by some theories made by movie buffs. If rumours are to be believed, the movie is said to have an inspired plot from Rajesh Khanna’s 1983 hit Souten, which also features Tina Munim (Rukmini) and Padmini Kolhapure (Radha). As per the actual plot, Rajesh Khanna (Shyam) is married to Rukmini, which eventually ends up into a sour relationship due to some reasons. Shyam’s life eventually changes post a relation with Radha, who is the daughter of his employee.

The other theory is quite interesting, which states that Alia is playing a sister of Salman in the movie.

Well, it’s still a long way to go as today only the cast is revealed but let’s hope the movie buffs come up with some more amusing theories, thus keeping us engaged till the movie arrives.

