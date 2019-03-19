Salman Khan + Alia Bhatt = Will It Prove To Be A Successful Match In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Made Heaven?

We all woke up to the good news of Salman Khan’s confirmation on his next with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, titled as Inshallah. But also with it came the news of the leading lady, Alia Bhatt, who’s already enjoying the buzz for her other upcoming projects – Takht & Brahmastra. All’s good for the actress, but a Salman & Alia pairing? Does it really fit in?

Taking into consideration the age gap between the two, we’re not sure if it’s really a good idea. Adding to it is the physical appearance which can be an obstruction. While on one hand, we have the Raazi actress who looks like a cute little kid, on the other hand, we have this macho man. I mean can you really imagine the two in romantic scenes together?

Moreover, there are various theories that have already started doing rounds. Some suggest that it’s going to be a love affair post an unsuccessful marriage, other suggests that Alia might play Salman’s sister. Now in this case, we might not will to see her as the lover, but more than that we’re just not looking forward to watch her as his sister. C’mon, we mean!

The pairing of the two if simply put into words sounds bizarre to MANY! But the only ray of hope out here is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s direction. He has cast his spell previously with almost all his movies, and if he’s chosen this pair, he must have something in his mind and that’s what we’re looking forward to.

We’ve put our thoughts, what do you all think? Do you feel #SalmAlia will make a good pair on the big screen? Vote now and share your views in the comment section below.

