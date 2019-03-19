Box Office Collections: Badla Stays Good On Monday Too, Luka Chuppi Keeps Collecting!

Box Office Collections: Badla continues to stay good on Monday as well as it brought in 2.80 crore more. The film is practically running uninterrupted and the word of mouth is spreading till date which means it should find good audiences for itself in days to come as well.

The film has collected 59.78 crore so far and should be around the 65 crore mark before Kesari hits the screens on Thursday. It would be interesting to see the kind of hold that the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer manages after the release of the Akshay Kumar flick since it is a biggie. That said, even Badla would gain from the Holi advantage and that could help it sustain good collections even with competition around.

Meanwhile, Luka Chuppi is bringing in footfalls as well with new releases not really hampering its run. The film collected 1.33 crore more on Monday and the makers would be hoping that the numbers stay over the 1 crore mark today and tomorrow as well. It has collected 83.73 crore now and should touch 85 crore before Kesari strikes this Thursday. The Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer has exceeded expectations though and is already collecting bonus numbers now. Superhit.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

