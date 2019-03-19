Breaking: Salman Khan CONFIRMS Union With Alia Bhatt In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next & 'Inshallah', It's Going To Be A BLOCKBUSTER

It’s CONFIRMED, and we can’t keep calm! After several speculations, the elephant in the room, Salman Khan, finally confirmed his upcoming project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The project is titled as Inshallah and the leading lady as anticipated is the gorgeous Alia Bhatt.

Salman Khan took to Twitter just now to reveal the news. The project marks the reunion of Salman & Bhansali after 20 long years and the first ever project of Sallu Bhai with Alia Bhatt.

He wrote, “It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey. #Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial”

Alia Bhatt also expressed her excitement reminiscing her dream to be in an SLB movie ever since she was 9. She wrote, “I was 9 when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It’s been a long wait.”

Moreover, she also shared how it was a dream for her to work with the legends.

It is indeed every actress’ dream to work with the evergreen sensation Salman Khan. But on the other hand, we have Alia who is touted as the best actress in today’s time. Now with this union of best of both worlds, there sure is a lot of magic that will be created on the theatre screens and we can’t wait for it! We surely can’t contain our excitement, how about y’all?

Also, as it remains to be a doubt in many minds – do you think Alia & Salman will make a good pair? Share your views in the comment section below.

