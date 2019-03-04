Not The Hindi Remake Of Veteran, But Salman Khan To Shoot For THIS Movie After Dabangg 3!

After the not-so-great year of 2018, superstar Salman Khan is all set to strike hard at the box office with a line up of some exciting projects. The actor, who just completed the shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, will now start the work on much-awaited Dabangg 3 with Prabhu Deva. Talking about his Hindi remake of Korean thriller, Veteran, the latest report suggests the movie get postponed, as Salman is keen to start work on his collaboration with the maverick director.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan is all set to start the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project after the completion of Dabangg 3, and not on Veteran’s remake, which was announced in the last month.

The source close to the movie stated the reason behind choosing Bhansali’s project over Veteran remake. “Salman wasn’t keen on doing back-to-back cop films. That’s why he gave the nod to Bhansali’s love story that will help him break away from his larger-than-life image and is being readied for a 2020 release. The yet-untitled action thriller will now go on the floors in the first quarter of next year”, reports daily.

“Unlike Dabangg, this one will be majorly shot abroad with Salman stepping away from the conventional khakee avatar. It’s a big budget project and international stunt teams will design the action”, the source adds.

The movie is said to roll out in the second half of the year i.e. in September and to arrive in 2020. While the female lead has yet to be roped in, SBL will be producing the music himself and the project will be a joint production of the two.

