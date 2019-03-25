Kesari Box Office Collections Day 4 Early Trends: On A Winning Spree!

Kesari Box Office Collections Day 4 Early Trends: Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari which released last Thursday, gathered rave reviews from critics and audiences, the result of which was a massive opening of 21.06 crores. The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi back in 1897 where 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen defending the army post.

Kesari has collected 56.51 crores over the last 3 days. Now, according to the early trends flowing in, the move has added another 19-21 crores in its kitty, which means the movie’s over all collections after its day 4 stands in the range of 75.51 – 77.51 crores. Although the expectations for this Akki starrer was to cross 80 crores in its 4-day extended weekend, the gap isn’t too huge and hopefully it will be able to balance it in the coming days.

Ahead of the release of his film “Kesari“, actor Akshay Kumar visited a BSF camp and performed a mock fight with a woman officer here.

Akshay on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen engaged in a mock fight with a woman officer.

The actor started the fight with some clever tricks but was quickly pinned to the ground by the officer.

Appreciating the officer’s stint, Akshay wrote: “Woman strong, mother strong, sister strong, then country strong.”

Akshay also posted a video in which he can be seen performing fake kickboxing with another woman officer.

“Always treat to meet the jawans from BSF India. Their training, passion and enthusiasm is top-notch, always a learning experience,” Akshay captioned the video.

