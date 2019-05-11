Veteran Update: For The First Time, A Salman Khan Movie To NOT Have Any Actress?

Salman Khan is on a roll with some exciting projects in his kitty and all set to entertain the audiences in different avatars. Geared up for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, the star already has two big commitments- Dabangg 3 and Inshallah. While the developments on those mentioned biggies are in full swing, there’s one exciting news about Khan’s Hindi remake of the Korean movie, Veteran.

A few months ago, it was learnt that producer Atul Agnihotri acquired the rights for Hindi remake of South Korean hit Veteran and Salman Khan to feature in it. Now the report in Deccan Chronicle suggests that the movie will not feature any actress and Khan solely to lead the show.

The sources close to the project stated, “Salman is thrilled about this project which will go on the floors next year. Mainstream Bollywood films generally have leading ladies, but this film will not have any actress and will only see Salman taking the lead”, reports Deccan Chronicle.

While the official confirmation is awaited, the remake seems to be a hardcore action movie with no romance.

Actress Kiara Advani says superstar Salman Khan asked her to change her first name because of Alia Bhatt.

Kiara revealed this in an episode of Voot’s “Feet Up with the Stars Season 2”, read a statement.

“Aaliya is my first name. Salman Khan suggested me to change it because of Alia Bhatt because there can’t be two actresses with the same name in Bollywood,” Kiara said.

“He suggested the change, but ‘Kiara’ is the name that I chose. Now even my parents have started to call me Kiara,” she added.

