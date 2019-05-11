Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are the biggest stars of Bollywood and there’s hardly any fan who hasn’t dreamt of watching the duo together in a movie. While over the years we heard several speculations about the two Khans, collaborating for the project, there was hardly any concrete conclusion to it. Now, director Ali Abbas Zafar has dropped a statement, which is sure to spark excitement amongst fans.

Recently in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the director was asked about his desire of working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a film together and the answer which followed, pleasantly surprised everyone.

He stated, “Inshallah! It will happen soon. I hope if I write a script, why not? They both love each other. They want to work together with each other. If there is a script that will come out, why will they not do a film together?”.

Well, that’s really a huge statement for the fans of the duo, and we just hope that Ali may soon come up with a masala script, which justifies the stardom of both and also satisfies the hunger of movie buffs.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Anil Kapoor have heaped praise on the trailer of “Bharat“, starring Salman Khan.

The trailer of “Bharat” released on Monday. The three-minute long video shows different shades of Salman’s life journey.

Hailing it, Shah Rukh tweeted: “Kya baat hai bhai!! Bahut Khoob. (Very good).”

Salman replied by thanking Shah Rukh: “Picture abhi baaki hai… (the movie is still left).”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father“. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Android & IOS users,

download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!