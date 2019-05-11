Mom Box Office Day 1 (China): Beats Salman Khan’s Sultan & Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun!

Sridevi’s MOM left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of viewers in India and is now taking the China Box Office by storm. Released in 38,500 screens, the film raked in a whopping $ 1.64 million on its opening day, which is equivalent to 11.17 crores, thus surpassing the recent blockbuster Andhadhun, Sultan and Hichki. With this growing trend Zee Studios International, promises to set new benchmarks again after Secret Superstar and Hindi Medium for Indian cinema in the Chinese subcontinent.

Commenting on the opening numbers, Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication & International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment, shares “We were confident that the film will be piqued well in China but these numbers have taken us by a huge surprise, and left us elated. We are now optimistic of a record breaking weekend. The legendary stature of Sridevi is unmatched and taking her film to as many countries and people across the world, is our small way of showing our deepest gratitude to the filmmakers to trust it with taking the film far and wide”

Stating on the partnership, producer of the film-Boney Kapoor said,”Mom is very close to our heart and we are very overwhelmed to witness the love the film is receiving in China. I want to express my gratitude to Zee Studios International to take the film to a wider audience and to a whole new level. At such an occasion, I wish Sri was here to see the huge success her film has garnered”

Zee Studios International took Sridevi’s iconic last to multiple regions including Poland, Czech, Russia, UAE, UK, USA, and Singapore. China is the 41st market that the film has been released in.

