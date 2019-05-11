Box Office Updates: Avengers: Endgame Crosses PK & Tiger Zinda Hai Lifetime, The Tashkent Files Aims To Survive SOTY 2 Challenge

Box Office Updates: Avengers: Endgame has surpassed the lifetime of PK [340.80 crores] and Tiger Zinda Hai [339.25 crores] in India. This was after the third Friday brought in 3 crores* more and as a result the total now stands at 341.35 crores*.

It was expected that the numbers would have been a little more; however that didn’t really turn out to be the case and the drop is a bit evident now. Moreover, IPL semi finals match in the evening played spoilsport as well. Had that not been the case, the Hollywood biggie had a shot at going past the lifetime of Sanju [342.53 crores] as well by yesterday itself. Nonetheless, the film should grow further today and that would keep it in the hunt of third weekend in the vicinity of 10 crores.

Meanwhile, The Tashkent Files is still finding audiences for itself. After being in theaters for four weeks, the film had collected 14.35 crores. This was after the fourth week brought in 2.86 crores. If one looks at the trend so far, the film has been quite stable, what with first week [3.50 crores], second week [4.22 crores], third week [3.77 crores] and fourth week [2.86 crores] in similar range.

What has to be seen now is how the film sustains further as Student of the Year 2 has released as well. So far it has survived Kalank and Avengers: Endgame, and it would be indeed remarkable if the Vivek Agnihotri directed film keeps its head high in front of the Karan Johar biggie as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

