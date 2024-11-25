Imagine this: Ryan Reynolds, just trying to grab a slice of pizza in New York, gets mistaken for Ben Affleck. And instead of clearing up the mix-up? He just rolls with it. Why? Well, because he’s Ryan Reynolds and doesn’t play by the rules.

During an appearance on the Dear Hank & John Podcast, Reynolds revealed his secret—he’s been going to the same East Village pizza joint for years, and for all that time, the staff has thought he’s Ben Affleck. “They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them,” he confessed.

What’s even better? He doesn’t cash in on it. Nope, there is no special treatment for this “Ben Affleck” at the pizza counter. “I don’t accept anything—like they’re not giving me free pizza based on this factor,” Reynolds laughed. The pizza? Normal. The treatment? “They’ll ask how J.Lo is—’great, good’—and off I go,” he quipped. Ben Affleck living his best pizza life, keeping things low-key and casual.

But hold up, this isn’t the first time Reynolds has been mistaken for Ben. He’s had an ongoing case of mistaken identity, and it’s not always with pizza. In 2015, someone asked on Twitter if anyone could tell the difference between him and Ben Affleck. Reynolds, being Reynolds, didn’t miss the chance to troll the fan. “Mom, please get off Twitter. Now.” Classic.

It gets even better when Reynolds describes how he sells it. “What I think makes it believable is I look mildly sort of put out that they’re asking me this again about my life and the movies,” he said. In other words? He makes it look like he’s been asked this a million times, and he’s over it. So, in the minds of the pizza staff? Ben Affleck is now the world’s most uninterested customer.

Ryan Reynolds Was Also Mistaken For Ryan Gosling

Of course, Reynolds isn’t just dealing with Ben Affleck confusion. He’s also got a case of the Ryan Gosling mix-ups. Ryan Gosling, the other Ryan. It’s a tale as old as time—except Reynolds’ take on it involves some straight-up internet gold. Back in the day, he tweeted about how people can tell the two Ryans apart: “Well, the difference is easy to spot. Ryan Gosling has blond hair and Ryan Reynolds is a c—.” Yeah, not the classiest moment in his Twitter career, but hey, it was a different time. And now, Reynolds admits he’s a little more reserved, but you know he’s still got that mischievous streak.

And when it comes to The Notebook? Well, Reynolds knows where he stands. “That would have failed horrendously,” he laughed. “It would have been worse. I promise you. It would have been unwatchable.” Let’s be real: Deadpool Reynolds in a sappy romance flick would’ve been a disaster. The world wasn’t ready for it, and neither was Ryan.

So next time you’re in New York, look out for Ben Affleck—or, you know, Ryan Reynolds playing the long game of mistaken identity. Because at the end of the day, it’s all about keeping things fun—and keeping your pizza order just how you like it.

