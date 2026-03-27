Shaquille O’Neal, the name itself is enough to excite a lot of basketball fans. The man has earned many titles over the years, while he was associated with several teams during his NBA career. From the Miami Heat to the Boston Celtics, the 7’1 player imposed dominance on the basketball court. However, it is not just his NBA career and mind-blowing Hall of Fame story that inspire everyone, but also his talents as an entrepreneur, actor, and television host. Interestingly, all of these accomplishments have simply added to his net worth, which we will discuss below.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the highly acclaimed players in the NBA, who has earned multiple NBA Finals MVPs, All-Star elections, and more. Besides these accolades, did you know the highly energetic player is also a singer? He has released songs such as What’s Up Doc?, Strait Playin’, Biological Didn’t Bother, and more.

Now that we know that the widely appreciated personality is filled with a range of skillsets, let’s take a look at Shaquille O’Neal’s net worth.

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What is Shaquille O’Neal’s Net Worth?

Shaquille O’Neal has earned himself a name as one of the most iconic centers in NBA history. The sportsperson had been playing basketball with grueling energy for 19 years. Nabbing numerous accolades, Shaquille O’Neal retired in 2011. Today, he is not only known for his enthusiasm for sports but also for his diverse skills, including another revenue-generating medium: product endorsement.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Shaquille O’Neal’s net worth is estimated to be $500 million as of March 2026. His NBA salary alone was over $280 million, and his endorsements during his career peak crossed $200 million. The intriguing fact about these endorsements is that even now, when the basketball player in question is retired, he earns more than $60 million per year through them. However, it should be noted that his income also includes various business outlets.

O’Neal has endorsed products across industries, including drinks such as Pepsi; sports brands like Reebok, Icy Hot, and Buick, and more. This alone helps the player earn more than $800 million. What happens to be a more shocking yet interesting fact is that Shaquille O’Neal is the highest-paid athlete of all time.

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Shaquille O’Neal’s Early Career & Historic Rookie Impact

Shaquille O’Neal, born Shaquille Rashaun O’Neal, began his professional NBA career in 1992. The man had talent filled to the brim that earned him the Rookie of the Year title in his first year. Not only that, but that same year, he was voted as the All-Star starter, a position that only Michael Jordan had accomplished back in 1985.

Over his career of 19 years, Shaquille O’Neal played for the Orlando Magic—the first team he was associated with—from 1992 to 1996; the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2004; the Miami Heat from 2004 to 2008; the Phoenix Suns from 2008 to 2009; the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2009 to 2010; as well as the Boston Celtics, his final team, from 2010 to 2011.

The NBA player is widely known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Shaquille O’Neal has earned three NBA Finals MVPs and four NBA Championships, as well as 15 All-Star selections.

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