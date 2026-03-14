Chaz Bono has entered a new chapter in his personal life after marrying longtime partner Shara Blue Mathes, decades after the two first crossed paths in New York. The couple exchanged vows at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, with Bono’s mother, legendary singer Cher, present to witness the ceremony, as reported by USA TODAY.

While the wedding has gained attention online, Bono’s life story is much bigger than this moment. As the child of entertainers Sonny Bono and Cher, he grew up in the spotlight but later built his own career as an actor, author, musician, and LGBTQ+ advocate. These different roles contribute to his net worth today.

Chaz Bono Net Worth 2026: Acting, Books, TV Appearances & Activism

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chaz Bono has a net worth of about $800,000. Unlike many Hollywood celebrities who depend on just one career, Bono has earned money from many different things over the years. These include acting, writing, music, activism, and appearing on reality TV shows.

Growing up in the spotlight as the only child of Cher and Sonny Bono, he had early exposure to the entertainment industry. However, his financial portfolio reflects his professional work rather than just his family’s legacy.

Acting has been one of Bono’s most visible sources of income. He has appeared in television series and films, including the hit anthology show American Horror Story, as well as roles in The Bold and the Beautiful and the series The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!).

Although exact paycheques are not publicly disclosed, actors in major TV productions like American Horror Story can earn $5,000 to $50,000 per episode, depending on the role and experience, according to Big Shot Trading.

Reality television also added to his earnings. When Bono competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2011, contestants reportedly began with a base salary of around $125,000, with bonuses for advancing in the competition. He had previously appeared on Celebrity Fit Club.

Chaz Bono’s Writing Career & Book Royalties

Bono is also a published author. His first book, Family Outing: A Guide to the Coming Out Process for Gays, Lesbians, and Their Families (1998), offered advice and personal insight into the coming-out process.

He later wrote the memoir Transition: The Story of How I Became a Man, which became a New York Times bestseller. Authors typically earn 10–15% royalties on book sales, making writing another steady source of income in their careers.

Chaz Bono’s Music Career & Other Revenue Streams

Before acting and activism became central to his career, Bono was part of the band ceremony. The group released the album Hang Out Your Poetry in 1993. While it was not a major commercial hit, musicians can still earn income through streaming royalties, licensing deals, and sales.

Apart from entertainment, Bono has also earned money through public speaking and activism. As a well-known LGBTQ+ advocate working with groups like the Human Rights Campaign and GLAAD, he participates in campaigns, events, and speaking engagements that often include appearance fees.

Chaz Bono’s Personal Life: Family Background & Transition Journey

Born Chastity Sun Bono in Los Angeles in 1969, Bono grew up in the spotlight due to his famous parents. He attended the prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York.

In 2009, Bono began his transition from female to male and legally completed the process in 2010. His journey was shown in the film Becoming Chaz, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was later picked up by the Oprah Winfrey Network.

The documentary became an important cultural moment, bringing transgender experiences into mainstream media.

Inside Chaz Bono & Shara Blue Mathes’ Wedding And Decades-Long Love Story

Bono’s recent marriage to Shara Blue Mathes marks a full-circle moment in his personal life. The pair first met decades ago while studying acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York, then reconnected years later and made their relationship official in 2017.

Their wedding in Los Angeles, attended by family, including Cher, celebrated both a long friendship and a lasting romance.

With a strong net worth, Chaz Bono has built a career in entertainment, writing, activism, and television. While he may not be among Hollywood’s richest stars, his income from acting, bestselling books, and speaking events shows a varied and meaningful career path.

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