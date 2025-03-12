Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, continues its winning run. After breaking several records in the first 25 days, the Bollywood historical drama refuses to slow down its streak of unleashing milestones. In the latest update, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan at the Indian box office. With this, it went an inch closer to the 550 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 26!

To surpass Jawan (Hindi)?

On day 25, the fourth Monday, the Vicky Kaushal starrer earned 4.50 crores*. Yesterday, on day 26, a routine drop was seen as 4 crores* came in. With this, the Hindi version now stands at a rocking total of 533.33 crore* net at the Indian box office. Currently, it’s the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film. Its next target is Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned 584 crore net in Hindi.

Will Chhaava be able to beat Jawan (Hindi)? Well, it looks possible, but still, it’s a watch-and-watch scenario, and everything depends on the fifth-weekend performance.

Chhaava beats Pathaan!

Talking about the overall/ all languages collection, Chhaava has amassed an impressive 543.89 crore* net at the Indian box office in 26 days. With this, it has easily surpassed Pathaan‘s domestic lifetime collection. Released in 2023, Pathaan earned 543.22 crore net (all languages).

By surpassing Pathaan, Chhaava has become Bollywood’s fourth highest-grossing film of all time. Up next, it’ll surpass Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (554 crore net). Surpassing Stree 2’s 627.50 crore net seems out of reach.

Top Bollywood grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Jawan- 640.42 crores Stree 2- 627.50 crores Animal- 554 crores Chhaava- 543.89 crores* Pathaan- 543.22 crores Gadar 2- 525.50 crores Dangal- 387.39 crores Sanju- 341.22 crores PK- 339.50 crores Tiger Zinda Hai- 339.16 crores

(* denotes estimates)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

