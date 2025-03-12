Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, recently completed 25 days in theatres and is still going strong at the Indian box office. Even after being watched by a huge chunk of moviegoers, the film is pulling off impressive numbers with its Telugu-dubbed version. It has already emerged as the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood film in Telugu. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s highest-grossing film of all time in Telugu.

Good hold on weekdays

Ever since the Vicky Kaushal starrer arrived on the big screen, it has received a solid response from the Telugu regions, which was surprising for many. Last week, on public demand, the film was released in the Telugu-dubbed version, but since a big section of the audience had already watched it, there was no guarantee of the success of the Telugu version. To everyone’s surprise, the dubbed version opened strongly, and even on weekdays, the performance has been impressive so far.

Chhaava (Telugu) opened on a strong note, earning 2.63 crores. On day 2, it jumped up to 3.31 crores. On day 3, the ICC Champions Trophy final dented the collection, but still, 2.22 crores came in. On day 4, Monday, the biggie maintained a good hold and earned 1.25 crores*. Yesterday, on day 5, there was a minimal drop as 1.15 crores* came in.

Chhaava beats Dhoom 3’s Telugu version!

In the first five days, Chhaava (Telugu) earned a solid 10.56 crore* net at the Indian box office. With this, it has surpassed Aamir Khan’s highest-grossing film in Telugu, Dhoom 3. For the unversed, Dhoom 3 amassed around 9.82 crore net in Telugu during its theatrical run.

By beating Dhoom 3, Chhaava has also become Bollywood’s sixth highest-grossing film in Telugu. Today, it will surpass Hrithik Roshan’s highest-grossing film, War, which earned 11.09 crore net in Telugu.

Bollywood’s top grossers in Telugu:

Animal- 46 crores Jawan- 28 crores Brahmastra- 15.27 crores Pathaan- 13 crores War- 11.09 crores Chhaava- 10.56 crores* (5 days) Dhoom 3- 9.82 crores

(* denotes estimates)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

