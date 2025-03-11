Chhaava has already done the unthinkable, turning into the highest-grossing film of Indian Cinema in the year 2025 at the Indian and the worldwide box office. While the period drama in 26 days stands close to 543-544 crore* in India, it stands at 734.46 crore worldwide in 25 days.

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of 130 crore, the period drama has churned out a profit of expected 414 crore* at the box office. This is almost 318.46%* return on investment, and with this figure, the film has nailed a massive milestone.

Chhaava Beats Pushpa 2 Hindi

Chhaava’s profits have surpassed the profits churned out by Allu Arjun’s biggest film of Indian Cinema! Pushpa 2’s Hindi version was mounted on a budget of 200 crore and against a collection of 836.09 crore, it churned out a profit of 318.04%

Vicky Kaushal‘s film has now surpassed the profit of every single profitable Hindi film of 2024 except for Stree 2. Also produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Stree 2 was mounted on a budget of 60 crore and churned out a profit of 945.83% in its lifetime against a lifetime collection of 627.50 crore.

How Much Does Chhaava Need To Beat Stree 2?

In order to beat the profits of Stree 2, Chhaava needs to earn a total of 1359.54 crore in total which would also make it the highest-grossing film in the history of Indian Cinema. While the film has been released in Telugu and is working well at the box office, this number still seems like an impossible dream to achieve!

* denotes an estimated collection

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

